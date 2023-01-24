Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonder continue fuelling dating rumours with beach getaway

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders packed on PDA as they enjoyed a romantic getaway in Hawaii over the weekend on January 21st, 2023.

The Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars were spotted taking a dip in the ocean and could not get their hand off each other.

Wonders, who donned a green Cami and Jax bikini and simple gold jewellery, wrapped her arms around the SNL alum as they chatted in the ocean before making their way back to shore, detailed Page Six.

The couple was then spotted kissing at the beach chairs, while they dried off. The vacation comes just days after the pair were caught holding hands and smiling as they walked around Universal Studios.

According to People Magazine, the couple first sparked rumours of their fling back in December, 2022, when they attended a New York Rangers game together, alongside castmate Rachel Sennott.

Despite the lovebirds doing little to conceal their affection for one another, as Davidson started right after split from Emily Ratajkowski. Davidson’s reps told TMZ last month that the pair are simply “great friends.”

Prior to their theme park date, Davidson, 29, and Wonders, 26, put their rumoured romance on display while out at restaurants, shopping at a Whole Foods, and attending a New York Rangers hockey game.

Wonders is an actress who has held roles in various TV shows and films since graduating from Harvard in 2018.