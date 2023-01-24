King Charles 'love child' is lying about identity, says step sister

King Charles 'secret son' has an identity crisis, says step-sister.
Simon Dorante-Day's adoptive sister, Amanda tells the public that the 56-year-old is lying about being a biological son to Camilla and His Majesty.
She added: "In my opinion his main motivation is money but it's also coupled with a desire to be recognised as someone of importance.
"I am not willing to say money is his motivation, people can make their own judgement on that.
"But as an adoptee I think he has an image of whom and where he would like to come from - or his bio family to be - and we never fitted this.
"My six million dollar question is why Charles and Camilla?"
Simon was adopted by a couple named Karen and David Day when he was eight-months-old.
