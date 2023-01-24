 
Tuesday January 24, 2023
By Web Desk
January 24, 2023
King Charles 'love child' is lying about identity, says step sister

King Charles 'secret son' has an identity crisis, says step-sister.

Simon Dorante-Day's adoptive sister, Amanda tells the public that the 56-year-old is lying about being a biological son to Camilla and His Majesty.

She added: "In my opinion his main motivation is money but it's also coupled with a desire to be recognised as someone of importance.

"I am not willing to say money is his motivation, people can make their own judgement on that.

"But as an adoptee I think he has an image of whom and where he would like to come from - or his bio family to be - and we never fitted this.

"My six million dollar question is why Charles and Camilla?"

Simon was adopted by a couple named Karen and David Day when he was eight-months-old.