'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' director suggests new subtitle for third film

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson has suggested a new subtitle for the third movie of the franchise.

After expressing his distaste for the title of sequel movie, the 49-year-old director has proposed a new franchise subtitle for the threequel, and it seems perfect.

During a recent appearance on The Filmcast podcast, Rian Johnson dished on the development on Knives Out 3.



While, reflecting on Glass Onion's A Knives Out Mystery subtitle, the writer/director noted that though it wasn't done "against my will," he is willing to chnage the overall franchise subtitle in order to get away from the original film's themes and better focus on the real continuation of the future films, Craig's Benoit Blanc.

"The thing is, though, I totally get it. It's not like this was done against my will or something. I completely understand it. Because after the first movie, I think people knew that they liked 'Knives Out' [but] they didn't necessarily know it well enough to know who Benoit Blanc was." he told.

He further added, "I think that would've gotten blank stares. And I wanted everyone who loved 'Knives Out' to know that ['Glass Onion'] is the next one of those. So I absolutely 100% was on board and totally got it that we had to do that. But also, it kills me a little bit and I want to see how quickly we can lose that subtitle."

"As soon as we can get past those and get to 'A Benoit Blanc Mystery' ... and I will say, with this one, with the reach of Netflix and just how many more people I feel like have seen it and how much more it feels like it's actually in the culture, we're at least getting closer to being able to get away with 'A Benoit Blanc Mystery' and people would know what we're talking about." he concluded.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is the sequel to the 2019's Knives Out.



