Kylie Jenner dons lion head gown at Paris Fashion Week, leaves internet confused

Kylie Jenner unveiled her latest fashion statement at the star-studded Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week and left fans shocked.



The Kardashian diva, 25, turned heads as she stepped out with a huge lion head attached to her black dress.

Kylie, sported the huge stuffed accessory as she posed while heading into the venue on Monday. The fake animal cut-off head was sewn to the front of a chic figure-hugging black velvet dress that had a stylish strapless design.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was sure to catch the eyes on onlookers with the huge accessory as she arrived at the show.

However, many of her fans have been criticizing her for the controversial look, as some slammed her outfit as "cruel" and "twisted."

One internet user wrote, "I feel sick at the thought this lion head is real." Another added, "Damn she pulled such a look yesterday and then this trash."

Kylie jetted to Paris at the weekend for the French capital's annual Fashion Week.