Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock’s daughters no longer feuding: ‘They love each other’

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock’s daughters are no longer in a fight with each other, who used to go to school together

During a screening of their film The Lost City last March, Bullock, 57, revealed that her daughter Laila, 10, and Tatum's daughter Everly, 9, used to bicker when they were in preschool, via People Magazine.

Now, during a Vanity Fair interview, Tatum revealed that the feud between the two girls is finally over.

"Our daughters got into a couple scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," Tatum said in the interview. "It was a very fun year that year."

The actor, 42, was then asked whether Everly and Laila "still have beef."

"They love each other now, literally can't get enough of each other," he replied. "They just want to hang out all the time."

In a previous interview with People, Bullock recalled about the ongoing fight between the two girls. Bullock said that both parents were "always getting called" by the school.

"Channing and I were always getting called by the principal of our school because our daughters were at each other's throats," Bullock told the outlet at the time. "It's not the case anymore, but like one of them was trying to outdo the other one and take the other one down. It was hilarious."

"So, we were always praying it was the other one's daughter when we were called into the office," she quipped.