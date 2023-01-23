Hailey Bieber channels her inner Margot Tenenbaum after chopping her hair off

Hailey Bieber channels her inner Margot Tenenbaum after chppoing her hair off

Hailey Bieber drew comparison with Gwyneth Paltrow's iconic big screen character Margot Tenenbaumiconic in her latest story.

Hailey Bieber who recenlty ditched her trademark long hair and took a bob haircut, showed off her resemblance with Margot Tenenbaumiconic as she debuted her big fashion transformation of 2023.

The Rhode Skin founder turned to Instagram to share her strikingly different look as she showed off the change of style in her recent story.

Hailey compared herself to Gwyneth Paltrow's iconic big screen character Margot Tenenbaum from hit 2001 show The Royal Tenenbaums.

The 26-year-old model opted for a warm oversized black coat that she paired with a grey box plated micro mini skirt.

Hailey wore an oatmeal v-neck collared jumper with a white T-shirt underneath, she finished the look with sheer black tights covering her legs.

She chose a pair of black loafers with white ankle socks, and a beige shoulder bag. The model wore a pair of dark rectangular sunglasses to complete her look.

Hailey recently opened up to fans about suffering a PTSD after experiencing a mini-stroke last year.



