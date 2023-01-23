Anne Hathaway gushes over excitement for 'Princess Diaries 3'

Anne Hathaway has just worn her heart on her sleeve and gushed over the ‘level of excitement’ she feels since Princess Diaries 3 was announced.

The star opened up about it all to People Magazine, and began by admitting, “We feel the exact same, and I know it's probably very frustrating.”

“It's a process that requires patience, and so everybody should consider themselves a part of the movie business now, because this is how long it actually takes to make things.”

This comes shortly after it was announced that Hathaway hasn’t fully signed on for the sequel yet, but director Garry Marshall has already started discussions for ‘another run’ before his death in 2016.

At the time, he was quoted telling the same outlet, “It looks like we want to do Princess Diaries 3 in Manhattan.”

Anne Hathaway is very pregnant, so we have to wait until she has the baby and then I think we're going to do it.”