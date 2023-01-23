Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad sans electricity as major power breakdown hits Pakistan

—File photo

KARACHI: A major power breakdown hit the country at around 7:30am leaving major cities including Karachi and Lahore without electricity due to a fault in transmission lines, Geo News reported.

Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta and other major urban centres of the country were without electricity.

According to details, the electricity supply to 90% of Karachi is suspended.



The Ministry of Energy said that according to initial reports, the system frequency of the National Grid decreased at 7:34 this morning, which resulted in a widespread breakdown in the power system.

“The work is underway on a fast track to restore the system,” it added.

However, a few minutes later, the ministry of energy said that work was started from Warsak to restore grid stations.

The ministry also claimed that electricity was restored in multiple grid stations of the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

Before the ministry's announcement, different power distribution companies had confirmed the power breakdown.

According to Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), the two transmission lines from Guddu to Quetta tripped. It added that 22 districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, are without power.

Meanwhile, a power outage was also reported in multiple areas of Karachi.

"There are reports of multiple outages from different parts of the city. We are investigating the issue and will keep this space posted," K-Eletcric spokesperson Imran Rana said.

K-Electric spokesperson did not share the reason for the outage.

The IESCO spokesperson said that its 117 gird stations were without electricity.

Meanwhile, PESCO also confirmed an outage in areas where it supplies the electricity.

This is the second time within three months that the country was hit by a major power breakdown.

Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Quetta, Multan, and Faisalabad were hit by power outage last year in October.

At that time, the power minister said that nearly 8,000 megawatts of power went offline.

Back then, Dastagir had said that the simultaneous faults in two power lines, which had triggered the breakdown, at the same time was concerning for the government. He had also announced that an in-depth inquiry was ordered and promised action.

More to follow...