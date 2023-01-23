Meghan Markle did not have 'balance' in Royal Family: Celebrity

Meghan Markle did not have 'balance' in Royal Family

Meghan Markle's bravery has been wrongfully determined in the public, says celebrity.

Nicola McLean, star of I'm a Celeb support the stance of Meghan Markle, and her perception in public.

Nicola said: "I get a feeling that Meghan's ruthlessly ambitious and I've got no problem with that. I'm very ambitious, I live in a house of three men. We're all very ambitious people. We hate losing. We want to win.

"But we all do it in a nice way. Like if you met my boys, you'd say to me, 'oh my god, Nicola, they're adorable.' They're nice, but get them on a football pitch, and they're gonna win at all costs, but off the field, they're nice.

"I just get the feeling that Meghan doesn't have that sort of balance. She just seems ruthless, but I do believe that she was treated badly.

"Race has definitely come into it. No matter what anyone says. She's been treated differently because she's mixed race, and because she's an actress and she was married.

"She has definitely been treated badly. However, she could have done so much good but she's just gone about it so f***ing badly."