Dolly Parton says an actress needs to have 'fire and spunk' to portray her

Dolly Parton discussed the qualifications an actress would need to possess in order to portray her on screen. Dolly said that in order to portray her, an actor would need to have her spirit and accomplish her appearance, according to Fox News.



Dolly said, "Well I don't know. I think when it gets to that point we'll be auditioning a lot of different people. And we'll just have to see. Well, she would need to have my spirit, I would think. She'd have to look the part. She'd have to be a little over-exaggerated … That would be pretty easy, even a boy could do that."

She further added how the idea of her biopic formed, "I've been…talking about doing my Broadway musical, and we were really, really way out ahead, and then the Covid hit … That changed my mind about a whole lot of things. I do intend someday to be on Broadway, but I'm thinking now that I might do my life story as a feature…Maybe possibly even a musical feature….So we're in talks about that."