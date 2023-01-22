Ryan Gosling shoots ‘The Fall Guy’ scene on Sydney Harbour Bridge, causes traffic delays

File footage

Ryan Gosling landed in hot waters after he was spotted filming an action scene for the upcoming film The Fall Guy at the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sunday.



The Gray Man actor, 42, sparked anger among fans as the film shooting resulted in major traffic delays across one of the city's busiest expressways.

In a video clip shared on Sunrise, a high-speed stunt can be seen underway featuring Gosling, or his stunt double, holding on to a shovel on the back of a truck as it speeds across the bridge.

The iconic landmark bridge was closed in both directions from 3am to 10am on Sunday, while the cycleway and footpath were closed from 5.30am to 10am.

Gosling was hit with criticism after frustrated Sydney residents took to Twitter and blasted the production for causing major traffic delays across the city.

“I just want to know how much they paid the government for such an inconvenience,” another tweeted, while another added, “Surely with movie technology, this could’ve been filmed elsewhere and then rejigged to appear as if filmed on the Harbour Bridge.”

Gosling starrer The Fall Guy began filming in September, after the Notebook arrived in Australia with his wife Eva Mendes and their children.

The movie will be based on the 1980s television series of the same name and it is set to be helmed by John Wick director David Leitch.