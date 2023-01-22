Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned alongside King Charles at royal coronation

King Charles III won’t be the only royal to be crowned at the upcoming coronation as it was reported on Saturday that Queen Consort Camilla will also be crowned alongside her husband.
The royal couple will go to Westminster Abbey together and will step onto Buckingham Palace balcony together on May 6.
Camilla is the first royal Consort to receive the honour in nearly a century as Queen Mother took the throne in 1937.
“The Service will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry,” the Palace said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the detailed plan for the ceremony is revealed to include a star-studded concert, "big lunch" as well as the traditional ceremony and royal processions.
"The Coronation is a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pageantry," the statement added.
