Kanye West set to explore Bianca Censori childhood in Australia?

Kanye West's love for Bianca Censori is at its peak, as the 45-year-old set to journey to his new wife's country to spend time with her at places where she grew up.

According to The Herald Sun, the newly-wed rapper, "is believed to be heading to Melbourne to meet her family."



The duo, "will spend time in Ivanhoe, east of the CBD, where Censori grew up," the daily claimed.

Earlier this month, the father-of-four was with the Australian designer at a Utah resort for a private ceremony.

However, the pair's union may not fall in legal status as they did not appear to have filed a marriage certificate.

Moreover, the Kim Kardashian lookalike, Censori raised in Victoria and went to Carey Baptist Grammer School.

West new wife's childhood friend revealed that she would always thrive at whatever she chose to do.

"She was a party girl after high school; she never missed all the big social events like nightclubbing or going to the Spring Racing Carnival," she said.

"I can't say I'm surprised she's ended up working for Yeezy. She has always been stylish and pushed boundaries in fashion.

At one point, she was running her own jewellery business. I am surprised she's married Kanye, though."

One of the former colleagues of curvaceous Aussies at a South Yarra furniture store remembered hard-working habits.

"While I haven't been in touch with Bianca for a number of years, I can confirm she was a very hard-working young lady,' she said. 'I was certainly surprised to read she's gotten hitched to Kanye West - good for her."

Censori deactivated all her social media accounts after news of her marriage with West broke, leaving scant information about the Yeezy designer.