Kangana Ranaut wraps up her acting schedule for 'Emergency'

Kangana Ranaut wrapped the filming of her upcoming film Emergency and revealed that she had mortgaged all her property for the film.

The actress took to her Instagram account to share a few Behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of Emergency and wrote that "As I wrap Emergency as an actor today…. a tremendously glorious phase of my life comes to its full completion… It may seem I sailed through it comfortably but the truth is far from it."



The 35-year-old actress also revealed that "From mortgaging all my properties, every single thing that I owned, to being diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule and having to film it inspite of alarmingly low blood cell counts, my character as an individual has been severely tested."

She further said that "I have been very open about my feelings on SM (social media) but I didn’t share all this, honestly because I didn’t want people who cared to worry unnecessarily and those who desperately want to see me fall and were doing everything to make me suffer, i didn’t want to give them the pleasure of my pain."

"At the same time I want to share with you all that if you believe just working hard for your dreams or for what you want is enough, think again because that’s not true," Kangana continued.



