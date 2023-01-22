Beyoncé brings daughter Blue Ivy to stage for a duet during Dubai concert

Beyoncé returned to performing after four years with a grand concert at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai on Saturday night, January 21, 2023 Dubai and she brought along her daughter Blue Ivy on the stage, per Variety.

At the concert, fireworks exploded above as Beyoncé opened the show singing Etta James’ At Last into a gold microphone.

The singer then announced to the crowd that her mom, Tina Knowles, father, Mathew Knowles, her “beautiful husband” Jay-Z and their children, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter were all in the audience to support her.

However, Jay-Z remained in his seat as his wife performed the Fifty Shades of Grey rendition of their song, Crazy in Love in front of the crowd, but wrapped the song in its original version. As the soon as the song ended, their 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy hit the stage for a collab.

The talented 11-year-old showcased her singing skills as she strolled out in a red sequined jumpsuit topped with a billowy skirt, and flipped her braids while she walked down to her mom’s side, via Variety.

As Beyoncé started performing Brown Skin Girl, Blue Ivy stood beside her and danced, nailing the choreography that the dancers were doing beside her. When the song ended, she hugged her mom, walked up the steps, and struck a pose, even blowing kisses to the crowd like a pro before she left the stage, the outlet noted.

The exclusive “invite-only” show saw many celebrities in attendance including Kendall Jenner, Rebel Wilson, Ellen Pompeo, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Liam Payne, Chloe x Halle, Bar Refaeli and Swedish House Mafia, who performed at the hotel after Beyoncé.