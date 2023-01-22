BTS' Jimin poses with David Beckham at Paris fashion week: Pics inside

BTS star Jimin has shared some hangs out pictures from 2023’s Dior Paris fashion show.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Jimin posted pictures with Robert Pattinson, David Beckham and his son Cruz, and Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones.

The 27-year-old singer attended Dior’s winter 2023-2024 men’s show during Paris fashion week on January 20.

Jimin wore a simple light grey blazer jacket over a beige turtle neck sweater and flashed a victory sign while posing for pictures.

The show was also attended by J-Hope, who was recently named as a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton.



The duo sat next to each other, and their interactions stole the spotlight of the event, Soompi reports.