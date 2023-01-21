Eddie Redmayne puts up a flattery appearance alongside wife Hannah Bagshawe at Paris Fashion week show

Eddie Redmayne made a starry appearance with wife Hannah Bagshawe at the Dior Homme menswear show for Paris Fashion Week.

On Friday, January 20, Eddie Redmayne walked hand-in-hand with his wife Hannah Bagshawe at the Dior fashion show in Paris and sat in the front row for the star-studded show alongside supermodel Karlie Kloss.

As per Daily Mail, Eddie cut a dapper figure in a brown blazer and matching trousers over a crisp white shirt.

Meanwhile, Hannah donned a stylish black blazer along with blue jeans and a white shirt with sheer detail. She added to her stature with a pair of black boots and styled her brunette locks into an updo.

The couple was in high spirits as they posed for the cameras, before Eddie went ahead to pose for a snap with actress Gwendoline Christie.

Eddie and Hannah tied the knot in 2014 and are parents to daughter Iris, six, and son Luke, three.



