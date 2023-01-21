Miley Cyrus expresses gratitude to fans after ‘Flowers’ sets new Spotify record

File footage

Miley Cyrus credited her fans for the massive success of her new diss track Flowers as the song broke records for the most streams in a single week on Spotify.

On Friday, the streaming service announced that Flowers had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history.

Cyrus’ latest track has recorded 100 million-plus streams on the platform, dethroning BTS’ Butter, which set a then-record 99.37 million Spotify streams.

Cyrus took to her social media accounts and thanked fans for showering the song with love and praise. The superstar on her Instagram Stories and Twitter shared, “Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans,” using a red heart icon to express her gratitude for all the support.

Flowers’ album Endless Summer Vacation will release on March 10.

Cyrus’ latest song made headlines as the track features several ‘digs’ at Cyrus’ ex-husband, Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus’ fans noticed the brutal dig as the song was scheduled for release on 13 January 2023, which also happened to be Liam’s 33rd birthday.