Jen Shah will not give one-on-one interview to Andy Cohen before prison: Here’s why

Jen Shah has recently revealed why she won’t be giving one-on-one interview to Andy Cohen before she goes to prison on February 17.



On Thursday, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star took to Instagram and elaborated on her reason for not speaking to Andy prior to reporting to jail.

In a statement release on social media, Jen stated, “I will not be doing the 1:1 with Andy Cohen and Bravo because of their unwillingness to remove contractual provisions that would allow the network to legally make misrepresentations of me and my story.”

She also pointed out, “This specific 1:1 was not part of my RHOSLC reality tv contract.”

“I promised myself and my loving family that I would not allow this portion of my life to be sensationalised and inaccurately conveyed,” remarked Jen.

Jen also said, “I would rather remain silent and wait until I am able to accurately share my story than continue having complete lies and misrepresentations about me smeared across the headlines.”

“I intend to speak and you will hear from me. I will share my story and this painful part of my life very soon,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Jen shares two sons with husband Sharrieff Shah.