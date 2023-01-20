Emily Ratajkowski reflects on 'leaving college to pursue modeling career' in her speech

Emily Ratajkowski delivered an inspiring speech at a commencement ceremony on Thursday at Hunter College in New York City.

The Gone Girl actress in her address at the public university talked to students about the importance of appreciating their worth, and the value they've brought into the lives of those around them.

Ratajkowski also reflected on her own decision to quit college early in order to pursue modeling and how it meant giving up on one of her biggest dreams.

"I never made it to my own college graduation. I dropped out in the wake of the 2008 economic collapse, choosing the financial security I hoped modeling would bring over what I really wanted to do, which was to learn and to make things," Ratajkowski recalled. "I was terrified of being saddled with student loan debt."

"I also knew that my window for this opportunity was limited. Everyone reminded me that women have an expiration date," she added. "So I gave up on my education and instead focused on work."

The model emphasized on the importance of celebrating ones accomplishments, especially for those who have made it to the monumental milestone of graduation.

"If you can't celebrate yourself, maybe do it for others -- for the friends and family who greeted you after you returned home from a long day; who listened to you complain about your workload and your schedule; who encouraged you through stress and hopelessness," she shared.

"The people in your life who love you are a precious gift, treat them as such, enjoy them as such, and celebrate with them."

Ratajkowski turned to Instagram to share the snippets of her speech, followed by a snapshot of herself posing with the Hunter College mascot, Hunter Hawk.

"CONGRATULATIONS CLASS OF ‘23!what an honor! thank you so much to President Raab and Hunter College for having me today," she captioned the post.



