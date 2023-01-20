Netflix to adapt ‘Geek Girl’ into young adult series

Netflix is gearing up for series adaptation of Geek Girl which is based on a British book about a gawky teenager who is embarking on pursuing a modeling career.

The streaming platform will adapt Holly Smale’s series of novels into a 10-part season, Geek Girl is all set to begin filming later in 2023 with the Canadian and British co-production.

As per the official plotline of the series, "Geek Girl tells the story of awkward, neurodiverse teenager Harriet Manners whose life is turned upside down when she is spotted to be a model and embarks on a life-affirming journey of self-discovery as she balances high school and high fashion.”

The series will be created under the banner of Waterside Studios, which is an IP and production venture from writer and producer Jeff Norton.

For the unaware, The Geek Girl novels are published by HarperCollins and have been translated into more than 30 languages. Netflix will stream the series globally.