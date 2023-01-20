Halyna Hutchins' family respond to ‘manslaughter’ charges against Alec Baldwin

File footage

Alec Baldwin has been hit with charges of involuntary manslaughter over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust.

Hutchins’ family have seemingly responded to the news of Baldwin's manslaughter charge, saying "no one is above the law."

Baldwin, 64, could face up to 18 months behind bars following the 2021 fatal shooting of Hutchins, who was killed on the set in October 2021 when Baldwin discharged a prop gun, which also injured the film's director Joel Souza.

Both Baldwin and the film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will face charges on two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the death of Hutchins on the film’s Santa Fe County set.

Speaking on behalf of the Hutchins family, the late cinematographer’s husband Matt's attorney Brian Panish said, "We want to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges of involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life.”

"Our independent investigation also supports charges are warranted. It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law. We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law."