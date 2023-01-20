BTS' Suga shares his feelings on 2022's disbandment rumors

Suga recalled the time when people thought BTS was disbanding.

BTS star in the new episode of his drinking game with BIGBANG’s Taeyung revealed how he felt when BTS disbandment rumors spread.

The singer said that “We look coolest as a team…I really love them so much. Since I’m a part of it, I love BTS as a fan as well. We’re brothers. I think it was in June, some content of us just drinking together was aired. People said the team was breaking up and going on hiatus.

He further said that “It wasn’t like that at all, we were just going on a break, due to unavoidable reasons. But when people were saying those things, the whole situation felt so scary. Why is the world telling us to take a permanent break?”

The 29-year-old actor has talked about his fellow member Jimin, and said that “Jimin practiced really hard. I was really surprised. He was at the practice studio, I would come and watch. He gets muscle cramps easily, but he said that he would practice no matter what.”



