Prince Albert of Monaco will break tradition to attend King Charles coronation

Prince Albert of Monaco has announced he and his wife Charlene would be attending the coronation of Britain's King Charles III.

The annoucement came as a surprise to some people.

Marlene Koenig, an expert on European royalties, said it was a "bit strange for Prince Albert of Monaco to say he and Charlene are going to the Coronation."

She said, "Sovereign heads of state do not attend a UK Coronation. In 1953, Prince Pierre represented the Monaco."

She said Caroline, the sister of Albert, was being expected to attend the coronation of King Charles which is due to take place in May.

Marlene said, "the tradition has been for someone to represent a sovereign -- other sovereigns have seniority over Charles -- this is his event."

