Friday January 20, 2023
Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis 'favourite' sport: Read

By Web Desk
January 20, 2023
Kate Middleton admits she loves to play sports with her children.

At a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League, the Princess of Wales admitted that her youngest son, Prince Louis, is crazy about rugby.

“We’re always slightly competitive with each other. They all love sport and Louis is mad about rugby.

“They are at an age where they just love running around”.

Speaking about playing with her kids, Kate added: “It’s running around after the children - I do it all, whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school."