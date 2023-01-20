Meghan Markle sister Samantha says Prince Harry is playing 'attention game'

Meghan Markle sister Samantha Markle is taking a fresh swipe at Prince Harry.
Speaking to Dan Wootton on GB News, the 58-year-old called her brother-in-law a child.
She said: "‘I think he [Harry] is lacking in empathy, remorse, and shame.
“He is showing a clear disconnect with reality and is so emotionally underdeveloped that he can’t move on from this stage where he has resentment over a whole host of issues".
Samantha also noted that Harry is playing “an attention game” before calling him a “loose cannon”.
She added: “It’s really par for the course that he’s behaving in this bitter and delusionary way."
