Shakira puts up a wall between her, Gerard Pique's mom house after tragic breakup

Shakira has no intention to form a connection with her ex Gerard Pique’s mother, Montserrat Bernabeu, after her painful spilt from the footballer.

The singer has started building a wall between their houses to avoid any kind of interaction with Montserrat, as per recent reports.

The Waka Waka singer’s Spanish home is connected in some areas to her former flame’s family home and she wants to separate them after her split from Pique.

According to a report by Marca Magazine, a TV camera spotted a cement mixture working around the Columbian singer’s house in Barcelona hinting that the construction has started.

This comes after several outlets reported that Shakira has placed a life-size witch mannequin in her balcony facing Montserrat’s pad.

Moreover, the singer also listened to her hotly released diss track about Pique and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti on full volume at her place.

In the song, she even referenced to her Pique’s mother, saying, “You left my mother-in-law as my neighbour, with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury....”

Shakira’s bond with Montserrat got strained after she wholeheartedly welcomed her son’s new flame after his breakup with the singer.