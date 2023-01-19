Jennifer Lopez accused of lying about 2003 VMAs story: ‘She made that up’

Jennifer Lopez fans do not believe her story that she was originally picked to perform alongside Madonna and Britney Spears at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

During a recent interview with E! News, the Marry Me star revealed she could not do the gig because she was filming a movie in Canada.

Lopez's statement was not very well received by her fans who slammed her for making the story up as she was not that famous at the time the awards happened.

“Idc if this is true, it makes no sense wrt the narrative of the era,” one fan wrote as per OK! Magazine. “Britney and Xtina were pop rivals and Madonna was the queen of pop they kept foisting upon Britney.”

“Madonna/Brit and anyone else would have just been whatever," the user further said as one noted, “Well it made more sense that it was XTINA and Britney because those 2 have more of a Madonna influence in their music and were THE pop girls at the time."

Some social media users were not impressed with her claim as they accused her of lying with one writing, “She don't do nothing but lie.”

“I feel like she just made that up. No shade....." one wrote while another comment read, “I swear to god all she does is lie.”

However, Lopez’s story was in fact true as MTV's president Van Toffler has previously confirmed the story in 2012.

“It was a long road to get to that Britney and Christina kiss, because they weren't necessarily the first couple of people who were on the hit list,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“This may be the first time it’s revealed, but originally J.Lo was in the mix. That didn't happen.”