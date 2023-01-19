Sarah Michelle Gellar shares why she won’t tell ‘full story’ about Buffy’s problematic legacy

Sarah Michelle Gellar has recently opened up about her honest feelings on the set of Joss Whedon’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer.



In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sarah, who essayed Buffy for seven seasons, shared that she would continue to remain silent regarding the toxic environment created on the set by Joss.

“I've come to a good place with it, where it's easier to talk about,” said the 45-year-old.

Sarah revealed that she “will never tell” her “full story” because in her words, “I don't get anything out of it”.

“I've said all I'm going to say because nobody wins. Everybody loses,” stated the Cruel Intentions actress.

While Sarah preferred to stay silent, her husband and actor Freddie Prinze Jr. disclosed, “She had to deal with a lot of bulls on that show for all seven years it was on.”

“The stuff they pressed upon her, without any credit or real salary, while she was often the only one doing 15-hour days … yet she was still able to get the message of that character out every single week and do it with pride and do it professionally,” explained Freddie.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sarah mentioned, “I will always be proud of Buffy. I will always be proud of what my castmates did, what I did. Was it an ideal working situation? Absolutely not. But it's OK to love Buffy for what we created because I think it's pretty spectacular.”

Sarah also recalled, “There was a time when I had a reputation of being ‘difficult’.”

“Anyone that knows me knows it came from the fact that I always put in 100 percent. I never understood people who don't,” stated The Grudge actress.

However, over the years, Sarah confessed that she’d “mellowed a bit”.

“I think because I got burned out,” noted the Scream 2 actress.

Speaking of working with the new cast of Wolf Pack, Sarah commented, “I hope that I’ve set up an infrastructure, a safety net for these actors that I didn’t have.”

“My generation just didn’t have that,” she added.