Allison Williams, Riz Ahmed to host the 95th Academy Awards Nominations

Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams will be hosting the Academy Awards nominations this year.
Fans are already excited for the shortlisted films and songs and with this new development the excitement has increased even more. The official social media handle of the Academy revealed the names of the hosts for this year.
They wrote: “Meet your 2023 #OscarNoms hosts: Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed. Join us on Tuesday, January 24th at 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT by tuning in to the nominations live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, or on the Academy's Twitter, YouTube or Facebook to see who is headed to the 95th Academy Awards.”
From India, SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been shortlisted for Oscars 2023.
Meanwhile, Saim Sadiq’s Joyland has been selected from Pakistan for the Academy Awards.
The fans have high hopes and expectations from the films and eagerly waiting to see which film, song, and artist will make it to the final cut, reports IndiaToday.
The final nominations will be out on January 24 while the big night will take place on March 12 at the Dolby theatre in Los Angeles.
