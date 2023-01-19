Prince Harry dishes on his bond Prince William, Kate Middleton’s kids

Prince Harry recently offered fans a glimpse into his relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids.

The Duke of Sussex has been making waves with his scathing attack on the royal family in the bombshell memoir Spare.

During his conversation with The Telegraph, Prince Harry said that he is concerned about his niece and nephews.

He said: “If I see wrongdoing and a pattern of behaviour that is harming people, I will do everything I can to try and change it.”

The father of two further added that Prince William however ‘made it very clear’ that Harry isn’t his ‘responsibility’.

“As I know full well, within my family, if it’s not us, it’s going to be someone else.

“And though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare,” he added. “And that hurts, that worries me.”