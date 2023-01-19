Netflix adds 13 new movies to its library: Full list

Sadie Sink will be shooting her part in 'O’Dessa' during May of this year in Croatia, before she heads to wrap the...
Jennie was injured due to poor timing of pyrotechnics at the concert in Thailand
The British actor Julian Sands is identified as missing amid hiking in California
Lucy Hale commented that Skeet was a 'young 52' in an innterview with Rachel Bilson
BTS' Jin enlisted for military service on December 13, 2022
Rocky and Rihanna, both 34, began dating in November 2020 after a nearly decade-long friendship. The pair welcomed a...