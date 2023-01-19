 
Thursday January 19, 2023
Netflix adds 13 new movies to its library: Full list

By Web Desk
January 19, 2023
Netflix has just added more than a dozen new movies to its library for 2023.

Here’s the list of Netflix 2023’s newly added shows:

  1. 13 HOURS
  2. ALI
  3. THE CLIENT
  4. DOG GONE
  5. DON'T SAY A WORD
  6. THE EQUALIZER 2
  7. THE FULL MEASURE
  8. THE FUNERAL DIRECTOR
  9. JFK
  10. ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD
  11. PARANORMAL ACTIVITY
  12. RUNAWAY JURY
  13. UNDER SIEGE