‘Stranger Things’ star Sadie Sinks lands lead role in Geremy Jasper’s Rock Opera ‘O’Dessa’

Sadie Sink has landed the lead role in O’Dessa, an upcoming rock opera written and directed by Geremy Jasper, reported Deadline.

The outlet detailed that with original songs written and produced by Jasper and Jason Binnick, the film reunites producers Michael Gottwald for the Department of Motion Pictures, Noah Stahl, and Rodrigo Teixeira for RT Features as well as executive producers Jonathan Montepare, Dan Janvey, and Lourenço Sant’Anna. All worked on Jasper’s breakout hit Patti Cake$.

The news of the comes following her acclaimed performance in The Whale, which included a recent Critics Choice Awards nomination.

Sink will be shooting her part in O’Dessa during May of this year in Croatia, before she heads to wrap the fifth and final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

While Sink is known for her acting in Stranger Things and The Whale, the actress also has experience in Broadway. According to DigitalSpy, Sink got her start on Broadway and played the titular role in Annie before making her small-screen debut.

Set in a post-apocalyptic future, O’Dessa is an original rock opera about a farm girl on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love – but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test.