Jennifer Lopez sizzling dress once spark Google Images birth

Jennifer Lopez is popular for her fashion sense, which led to the creation of Google Images due to her stunning red carpet Grammy dress in 2000.

According to Daily Mail, the On The Floor singer's green Versace gown was behind Google Images, launched in 2001 to cater for the demand for photos of J Lo in the famous dress.

Before the search engine, users had to sift through text broken pages links and failed to search for images alone.

Twitter user @mattxiv shared a screenshot of Google Images' Wikipedia page this week, writing, "This dress was the reason google images was invented."

In 2015, Google executive Eric Schmidt also confirmed that Grammy-nominated dress inspired Google Images.

When Google was launched, people were amazed that they were able to find out about almost anything by typing just a few words into a computer."

According to Schmidt, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin – like all other successful inventors – kept iterating.

They started with images because people wanted more than just text.

'This first became apparent after the 2000 Grammy Awards, where Jennifer Lopez wore a green dress that caught the world's attention,' added Schmidt.

'At the time, it was the most popular search query ever.

'But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born.'

Before Google Image Search, people could only search through a page of text divided by ten blue links.

At the outset, Google Images offered access to 250 million images.