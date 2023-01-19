‘Warlock’ actor Julian Sands goes missing while hiking in California

Julian Sands has gone missing while hiking near Mt.Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

A search operation for the 65-year-old actor was temporarily called off due to dangerous conditions in the area

The British actor is known for his iconic roles in The Killing Fields, A Room With A View and Warlock, he was reported missing on Friday in the Baldy Bowl area around 7:30 p.m., as confirmed by a representative for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The spokesman informed that ground crews who were conducting a search operation for Sands were called off on Saturday evening due to avalanche risk and the weather conditions in the area.

"However, we did continue efforts by helicopter and by drone as the weather permitted," the representative said. "We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves and when it is safe for the conditions of our ground crew."

He added, "We recommend that other hikers do not go into that area as even experienced hikers are having a hard time." The representative noted that forest services were responsible for the area but the San Bernardino office was working in conjunction with them on the search.