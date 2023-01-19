BTS’ Jin shares special message for ARMY from Military camp

BTS member Jin has shared new photos of himself for the very first time in military uniform along with a special message for his fans, Soompi reported
On January 18, Jin returned to the fan community forum Weverse, after five weeks of training at the recruit training center and assured ARMY that he was doing well.
The 30-year-old actor wrote that “I’m enjoyably spending my time here. I’m posting photos after receiving permission from the military. ARMY, always be happy and take care.”
Jin is the first member of BTS to enlist for South Korean mandatory military service.
BTS star will return from his military duties on June 12, 2024. Meanwhile, ARMY showed love for their star and wished for his safe return.
