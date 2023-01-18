Damien Chazelle defends his box-office firecracker 'Babylon' starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie

Damien Chazelle recently came to the defense of his box-office flop Babylon, starred by Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Since its release, Babylon has earned mixed reviews from critics, to which director, Damien Chazelle declared, "more films should divide critics."

Speaking to Insider, Chazelle said, "It’s good to have something that stimulates conversation and debate and a lot of fierce opinions on either side."

"We all knew the movie was gonna ruffle some feathers and get some people mad, and I think that’s good. More movies should do that," he continued.

"It’s an interesting thing of, where you make something, and then I do believe that it sort of becomes, once the filmmaker finishes the movie, the audience’s, and that includes the critics, includes everyone. And everyone’s gonna have a different take on the film. And I think they’re all legitimate," 37-year-old Chazelle added.



As per Daily Mail, Babylon, which focuses on the wild soirees of 1920s Hollywood, has only grossed $14.8 million against an $78–80 million budget since its December 23, 2022, release.