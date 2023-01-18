Prince Harry asked to take responsibility for Taliban remarks in 'Spare'

Prince Harry raised eyebrows with his remarks about killing Taliban which were later used by Iran to defend the hanging of a British-Iranian citizen.

UK lashed out at Iran for executing Alireza Akbari at the weekend while Tehran clapped back at Britain was “in no position to preach” on human rights.

One commander said that the Duke of Sussex had “rendered himself” a “tool for the Tehran regime” while a colonel said that the father-of-two should take responsibility for allowing Iran to use his comments for a brutal action.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry tweeted: “The British regime, whose Royal Family member sees the killing of 25 people innocent people as the removal of chess pieces and has no regrets over the issue, and those who turn a blind eye to a war crime, are in no position to preach to others on human rights.”