Eddie Murphy recalls first encounter with Rodney Dangerfield:'My mind was blown'

Eddie Murphy recalled his first encounter with the comedy legend Rodney Dangerfield in his latest press tour.



During the promotion of his new Netflix comedy You People, Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy reflected back on meeting Rodney Dangerfield for the first time.

The 61-year-old comedian talked to Collider about the movie, his career, and comedy in general. You People revolves around Ezra played by Jonah Hill, a guy who meets, falls in love, and wants to marry a Black girl who is playing Murphy’s character’s daughter in the movie.

In the interview, Murphy talked about the comedy legend Rodney Dangerfield, He also revealed how their first encounter turned into a joke whose punchline only came years later.

"So I met Rodney Dangerfield. I'm 16, 17 years old, and I'm getting ready to go up on stage, and Rodney comes, and he bumps me, and he goes, 'Hey, you can't go up. Rodney's going on.' So Rodney goes on, and he kills, and I'm like, 'I'm going to go up after Rodney.'"he told.

"So no one to wanted to go up, so I went up after him and I do my stuff, and afterward, Rodney is like, 'Hey kid, where are you going to go with all of that stuff, all that cursing and using that language…' Basically told me I wasn't (expletive). So I was like, 'Oh.' I was crestfallen." he further added.

"My mind was blown. I was like, 'Rodney didn't like me. He thought I was too dirty.’ Long story short, maybe two, three years later, I blew up, and I'd become Eddie Hotshot, and I was in the bathroom of Caesar's Palace going at the urinal, and Dangerfield comes and stands right next to me. I look over, and he looks and says, 'Hey, who knew? Who knew?'" he said.