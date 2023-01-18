Harrison Ford had ZERO info about Jason Segel prior to 'Shrinking'

Apple TV+ roped in superstar Harrison Ford for their comedy show Shrinking
But there was one problem: Indiana Jones was unknown to Segel before the Apple TV+ series.
During an interview with TV Insider, the show's executive producers, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, revealed his initial conversation with the superstar.
"Ford: 'Hey, this is a really good script. Will I be in the second one more?'" Lawrence said, adding that he told the "Star Wars" icon, "You can be in it as much as you want."
Ford replied, "Who else is in it?"
Lawrence said, "I'll have Jason Segel call you," to which Ford asked, "Who's Jason Segel?"
Later, the Ted Lasso creator quipped, "Uh, I'll send you some movies first."
The 54-year-old added, "I've reached the age finally that I'm not as afraid and embarrassed of people saying no to me as I was as a kid" in regards to cold-calling Ford.
Ford-starrer Shrinking plays the character who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
