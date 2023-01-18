Security forces kill four terrorists amid 'heavy exchange of fire' in Hoshab: ISPR

Picture showing some Pakistan Army Soldiers. — ISPR/File

A total of four terrorists were killed during a "heavy exchange of fire" with security forces in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in the Talsar area of Hoshab, Balochistan, Inter-Services Public Relations said Wednesday.



"An intelligence based operation (IBO) initiated to clear a hideout of terrorists, linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians besides planting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on M-8, in general area Talsar, Hoshab," a statement released by the military's media wing read.

The ISPR said that the location of the terrorists was identified as a result of continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, where the security forces were deployed via a helicopter.

"While the establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes was underway, four terrorists opened fire at the security forces [personnel]," the statement added.

However, all four of the outlaws were eliminated in a "heavy exchange of fire", while a cache of arms and ammunition including IEDs was recovered.

Bid by foreign-backed elements to destabilise Balochistan to be foiled: COAS

On Tuesday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir resolved to thwart attempts by "foreign-sponsored and supported" hostile elements to destabilise Balochistan.

During his visit to Balochistan's Khuzdar and Basima areas, the army chief emphasised maintaining optimum operational readiness while interacting with troops on-site to counter instability in the province.

"We are aware of the nefarious designs of external enemies of Pakistan to disturb the hard-earned peaceful environment in Balochistan," General Munir added.

The army’s deployment and operations, he said, "are being focused in the south-western province to provide an enabling environment for benevolent people-centric socioeconomic development".

The military's media wing said that the army chief was also briefed on the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness along with measures being taken to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.

During his visit, Gen Munir was received by Commander Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor.

Last month, five soldiers were martyred and more than a dozen others injured as seven separate blasts ripped through Balochistan — three in Quetta, two in Turtbat, and one each in Hub and Kohlu district.

For the past couple of months, Pakistan has dealt with terror attacks of various natures, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, with the nation battling against a fresh spate of rising terrorism.

Following these attacks, the country's civil and military leadership resolved to confront terrorists and work against their intention to deteriorate peace in the country.