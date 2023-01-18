RAWALPINDI: Gen Asim Munir, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), visited the Khuzdar and Basima areas of Balochistan.
The COAS was briefed on the prevailing security situation and the formation’s operational preparedness, along with measures being taken to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.
During his interaction with troops, the COAS emphasised the importance of maintaining maximum operational readiness to thwart attempts by foreign-sponsored and supported hostile elements to destabilise Balochistan.
“We are aware of the nefarious designs of external enemies of Pakistan to disturb the peaceful environment in Balochistan,” the COAS remarked.
According to the COAS, the army’s deployment and operations in Balochistan are aimed at creating an enabling environment for benevolent people-centric socioeconomic development.
The COAS was received on arrival by Lt-Gen Asif Ghafoor, Commander Quetta Corps. —ISPR
CHARSADDA: The workers and activists of local chapter of the Jamaat-e-Islami on Tuesday staged a protest against the...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet in its last meeting on Tuesday approved Rs180 million as supplementary budget...
PM Shehbaz chairing his first federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on April 20, 2022. — PID/FileISLAMABAD: Terming...
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Tuesday urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and...
BEIJING: China’s population shrank last year for the first time in more than six decades, official data showed on...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday reserved its verdict on non-appearance of PTI Chairman Imran...
Comments