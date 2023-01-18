Gen Asim Munir, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), visited the Khuzdar and Basima areas of Balochistan on January 17, 2023. ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Gen Asim Munir, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), visited the Khuzdar and Basima areas of Balochistan.

The COAS was briefed on the prevailing security situation and the formation’s operational preparedness, along with measures being taken to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.

During his interaction with troops, the COAS emphasised the importance of maintaining maximum operational readiness to thwart attempts by foreign-sponsored and supported hostile elements to destabilise Balochistan.

“We are aware of the nefarious designs of external enemies of Pakistan to disturb the peaceful environment in Balochistan,” the COAS remarked.

According to the COAS, the army’s deployment and operations in Balochistan are aimed at creating an enabling environment for benevolent people-centric socioeconomic development.

The COAS was received on arrival by Lt-Gen Asif Ghafoor, Commander Quetta Corps. —ISPR