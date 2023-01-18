'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' ranks in Netflix's Top 5 most popular films

Netflix 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' which is a sequel to 2018's Knives Out has ranked in Top 5 in the platform's most popular films.



Glass Onion has officially created history after becoming the giant's most-popular movie by garnering 273,200,000 views in the first 28 days of its debut.

Rian Johnson's murder-mystery film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery officially enters Netflix's top 5 most popular films.

The film was debuted exclusively on Netflix, as the streaming giant purchased the rights to two Knives Out sequels in March 2021.



A spiritual successor and sequel to Johnson's 2018 film Knives Out, Glass Onion follows Daniel Craig as private detective named Benoit Blanc, who sets out to solve a murder mystery on the titular island.



Glass Onion gained massive success since its release, the sequel is nominated for two Golden Globe Awards and winning dozens of others.

According to Netflix Top 10, Glass Onion has entered in top 5 most popular movies of all time, based on the number of views from the film's first 28 days.

Currently, Glass Onion is resting at number 4 with over 273,200,000 views, only trailing behind Bird Box, Don't Look Up, and Red Notice in the number 1 spot.

The film beat out other massive Netflix hits, such as The Adam Project at number 6 and The Gray Man at number 5.

While speaking of the third movie the creator Johnson teased that the next addition to the Knives Out franchise will go in a "completely new direction tonally and thematically," and that the film has him "creatively jazzed."

While, plot details are still a concealed secret and no other information is availaible on the project as of now, Craig is confirmed to return as Blanc.