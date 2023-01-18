Prince Harry took 'deep breaths' after seeing King at Prince Philip funeral

Prince Harry is spilling the beans on his nerves as he reunited with Prince William and King Charles at Prince Philip's funeral.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir 'Spare' talks about how he felt like he was going on a war as his family approached him.

The Duke began: "I rose from the wooden bench, made a tentative step towards them, gave a weak smile. They didn’t smile back. Now my heart really started thrashing in my chest. Deep breaths, I told myself."

Harry added: "Apart from fear, I was feeling a kind of hyper-awareness, and a hugely intense vulnerability, which I’d experienced at other key moments of my life."

"Walking behind my mother’s coffin. Going into battle for the first time. Giving a speech in the middle of a panic attack. There was that same sense of embarking on a quest, and not knowing if I was up to it, while also fully knowing that there was no turning back. That Fate was in the saddle," he noted.