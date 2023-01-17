King Charles set to make big announcement about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles has reportedly decided to take final decision about Prince Harry as teh Duke is being urged by the royal aides, experts, politicians to cut ties with the Duke over his persistent attacks against the palace.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are losing support and popularity among the public in the UK and The United States even after all their stunts to remain in the spotlight. While King Charles, Prince William and other senior royals' silence is winning more amid ongoing royal drama.

A foreign policy expert and the former aide to late Prime Minister Margaret, Nile Gardiner, has urged King Charles and the royal family to "completely cut off" by the Royal Family, a commentator has claimed.

In the wake of the Sussexes' claims and criticism against the Firm and its members, Gardiner tweeted: "The best response for the King/Royal Family is to completely cut Meghan/Harry off. Deny them any association with [the] British monarchy, have them stripped of their titles, and ensure they are isolated voices in exile in California. The US will increasingly lose interest in them too."

Some other royal experts and aides are also asking the Britain's new king to take action against the couple for their revelations and claims about the palace even after they stepped down as senior members of the firm to live a life of their choice in the US.

This comes after the release of the Duke's memoir titled Spare, which included a number of damaging allegations against Prince William and Queen Camilla in particular, and a month after the debut on Netflix of the six-part docu-series focused on Harry and Meghan's romance and struggles with the Firm and the UK media.

King Charles, as per a well-informed source, has decided to issue final warnings to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to stop them hurling insults at the monarchy and the royal family. They added that if the two don't stop, the palace will make a big announcement about their decision regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.