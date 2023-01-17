Victoria Beckham reacts to Brooklyn Beckham, Selena Gomez growing closeness

Victoria Beckham was not happy to find out that her son Brooklyn Beckham and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz have moved in with Selena Gomez.

The fashion designer is worried for the newly married couple as she believes the living arrangements aren’t “ideal” for them as the Only Murders in the Building star has “a history of falling out with people.”

An insider told Closer Magazine that Posh Spice was “shocked” when she heard Brooklyn and Nicola were living with Selena at her house.

“And with the tension already high between her and Nicola, Vic was also understandably concerned with things becoming even more fraught with Selena’s input,” the source said.

The source said Victoria fears her problems with Brooklyn would multiple if he stay with Selena at her Encino estate.

However, source claim that Brooklyn has helped curb her fears by assuring his mum that their relationship will never falter.

“Brooklyn understands his mum’s apprehensiveness over their living situation, but insisted it was just temporary, which helped alleviate her concerns,” the insider said.

“He was constantly FaceTiming and messaging his family over Christmas. He sent gifts and watched everyone open them as well as promising to spend the next festive season with them.”