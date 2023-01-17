Advice for KP Assembly dissolution to be sent today: CM Mahmood Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday announced he would dissolve the provincial assembly today in the "broader interest of the country".

"I will send the advice for the dissolution of the assembly today," CM Khan said while addressing the 86th meeting of the provincial cabinet and thanked all the ministers, government officials, opposition members, and bureaucracy.

He specially thanked the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for entrusting their confidence in him.

"We will form the government in the entire country with a two-thirds majority in the general elections," Khan said.

He further stated that there is instability in the country due to the "imported government".

"Getting rid of the corrupt group has become inevitable," he added.

'Assembly dissolution to pave way for general elections': Fawad

Meanwhile, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that the dissolution of the KP assembly will pave way for the general elections.

"The federal government will be sent packing in the next two weeks," said the PTI leader, adding that the real issue is the political crisis and not the economy.

'CM to send summary by midnight'

Later, briefing the media about decisions taken during the cabinet meeting, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said Mahmood Khan will move the summary for dissolving the provincial legislative before midnight.

The SAPM made the remark while addressing a presser flanked by KP's Education Minister Shehram Khan, who said that today's meeting of the provincial cabinet was the "last meeting".

Shehram said that "no one opposed the assembly dissolution decision".



'KP CM asked to file no-trust move against him'

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in KP Assembly Akram Khan Durrani revealed that Mahmood Khan, through a close associate, asked him to file a no-confidence motion against the CM in a bid to stop the assembly from dissolving.

Durrani said that three of the KP ministers have spoken to his aide regarding this matter.

Differences in PTI over assembly dissolution

It may be noted that senior PTI leader Parvez Khattak has opposed the decision of party chairman, Imran Khan, on disbanding the KP assembly, Geo News reported citing sources.

During a meeting of PTI leaders on Sunday, Khattak suggested that the KP Assembly should be disbanded after January 20. "If the house dissolved on Tuesday, the elections would be scheduled in Ramadan", sources quoted Khattak as saying.



The meeting of the PTI leaders was held regarding the dissolution of the KP Assembly during which the former prime minister addressed via video link, the sources said.

The sources further said that Khattak, explaining the reason for opposing the dissolution on Tuesday, stated that if it is disbanded on January 17, then the polls will be held in Ramadan due to which the voter turnout will remain low.

However, he said that if the legislature is dissolved after January 20, then the elections will be staged after Eid ul Fitr — as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) holds polls within 90 days after the assembly is disbanded.