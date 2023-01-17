Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'TJMM' trailer to release with 'Pathaan's' release in cinemas

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' is directed by 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' director Luv Ranjan

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar trailer to come out with the release Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in cinemas.

Film critic Taran Adarsh announced that the trailer will come out the same day as of Pathaan’s release in theatres. He wrote on Instagram: ““TJMM’ TRAILER WITH ‘PATHAAN’… Trailer of #LuvRanjan’s #RanbirKapoor - #ShraddhaKapoor starrer rom-com #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar will be attached to #Pathaan by #YRF, who are distributing both films… #TJMM releases worldwide on #Holi 2023.”

Previously, the makers of the films dropped a small snippet from the film that made fans curious to know what’s in store. Now the fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the trailer of TJMM.



The teaser took audiences to the world of a Jhoothi which is being played by Sharddha and Makkar played by Ranbir.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is directed by the famous director Luv Ranjan who has given many hits to the Bollywood industry in the form of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2. With the release of such films, the director has set high expectations for the audience. They now wait for the release of his next rom-com.



Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is set to hit theatres this year on Holi, reports IndiaToday.