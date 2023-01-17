Dax Shepard shares shocking admission about his wife Kristen Bell: Deets inside

Dax Shepard has recently made shocking confessions about his wife Kristen Bell.



During latest episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, Dax revealed that his wife is jealous of one actress and that’s Anna Kendrick.

“She has only had jealousy over a single human, and it's been you,” he told the Pitch Perfect star on his podcast.

The Parenthood alum continued, “I'd never seen it. It blew my mind.”

Recalling the conversation, he had with his wife, Dax mentioned, “Kristen was like, ‘Who is this other short person?’ Oh, so she can sing like that too? I'm already here. We got another one’.”

Dax also disclosed that Kristen allowed him to share this with Anna, saying, “I wanna preface it by that – in the 15 years I've known Kristen, she's had nothing but benevolence for everyone.”

Dax however pointed out, “Kristen monitored you, Anna, recognised how brilliant you were, lost some roles to you, and slowly processed the whole thing, and has nothing but wonderful feelings for you. But you're the only person who ever made her jealous that I witnessed.”

Anna, on the other hand, chimed in and stated, “I don't think of Kristen as short; I think of her as just an angel, and she's so sweet. And I feel so rough around the edges that I was like, ‘Oh, she must not like me’.”

“And I am sure that's just my projections, that's not actually how Kristen feels,” added Anna.