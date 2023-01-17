Netflix announces 'biggest ever' lineup of Korean content for 2023

Netflix is bringing the largest-ever line-up of South Korean content for its subscribers in 2023, CNN reported.

The streaming giant in its official statement on Tuesday revealed that “over 60% of all Netflix members" watched Korean content last year.

For 2023, Netflix has planned to release more than 34 new programs including a range of films and series.

Don Kang, the streaming service vice president of Korean content, said in a brief statement that "The global popularity of K-content has continued apace over 2022."

He further said that "Over the last year, Korean series and films have regularly featured in our Global Top 10 list in more than 90 countries, and three of Netflix's most-watched shows ever are from Korea.”

Squid Game, All of Us are Dead, and Extraordinary Attorney Woo are some of the famous Netflix top trending shows worldwide in the last two years.